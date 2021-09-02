Supporting mental health after two N.C. school shootings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday’s deadly incident at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is the second school shooting to happen in North Carolina in one week.

On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington.

The incidents add to an already growing number of shootings on school grounds this year.

Everytown for Gun Safety reports as of Aug. 23, there were at least 43 incidents nationwide; 12 where people died and 19 where they were injured.

Returning to school in-person after more than a year of being isolated could be stressful for anyone, with pent-up emotions that could affect mental health, according to Keith Hamm at Integrated Family Services.

“The seclusion that we experience during the pandemic and all of a sudden these kids now have to readjust to school life is very stressful,” Hamm said.

As students deal with the aftermath of two school shootings in one week, it’s a situation school resource officers train for, with hopes of it never becoming a reality.

In Craven County, deputies complete rapid deployment training every year.

“We are that first line of defense for these children and staff here at the school,” Sgt. Allen Scurlock said.

Scurlock said there are 26 school resource officers for Craven County Schools, including Havelock and Vanceboro. There may be a school resource officer or someone who is currently acting as an SRO for every school in Craven County, but more can be done to ensure students and staff safety.

“We can help with our security efforts by coming together as a community, having those talks about bullying and cyberbullying that lead to these situations,” Scurlock said. “We need to instill in not just our students, but also our parents, that when you see something that’s strange or out of the ordinary that you need to say something to us.”

Communication is essential to better mental health, and patience goes a long way when processing traumatic events.

“Just because they’re not willing to talk right now, don’t not bring it up again,” Hamm said. “Because they may be ready a little bit later.”

Hamm added to consider a child’s age and ask other family members or friends first before approaching them.

“The number one piece of advice for a parent is to make sure you keep your conversations age appropriate to your children,” Hamm said. “You wouldn’t share the same information with a 16-year-old that you would a 6-year-old, for example.”

Hamm suggested starting with an open-ended question to see if they’re ready to talk about it, as well as making time for family building activities to give kids a sense of safety and security to help them get through difficult times.

“Any crisis situation can be redeemed in that we can become stronger afterwards,” Hamm said. “So our resiliency that we’re able to build up through this situation… it is an opportunity for parents to bond with them even more.”

For Scurlock, being available on campus is important to him.

“You know the SROs are really here to be that person to go to,” Scurlock said. “I feel like there’s some students who have a hard time warming up to the SRO, and we really taught ourselves to get into these classrooms, to get in there and work with these kids.”

Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday we must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.

Mount Tabor High School was closed on Thursday and New Hanover County and school officials will discuss security efforts.

