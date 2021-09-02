Advertisement

State investigating fish kill in Pamlico River

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - River quality experts are investigating a large fish kill in the Pamlico River.

Heather Deck with Sound Rivers said that the algal bloom has stretched from Hickory Point and South Creek to Blounts Bay over the past couple of weeks.

Deck says all of the heat and recent rains created perfect conditions to deplete oxygen from the waters resulting in the fish kill.

We’re told that the kill isn’t just small fish, but larger ones as well.

Deck tells us that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is in the area investigating the severity of the kill as well.

Deck reminds folks to keep themselves and their pets away from any water that is discolored or if there are dead fish in the area.

