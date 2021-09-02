Advertisement

Rodanthe "Jug Handle" Bridge Project makes progress as two bridges meet

Crews on the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge Project connected two work trestles that are being...
Crews on the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge Project connected two work trestles that are being used to build the bridge from both ends simultaneously.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RODANTHE, DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced a milestone this week as two bridge building projects became one.

Earlier this week, crews on the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge Project connected two work trestles that are being used to build the bridge from both ends simultaneously.

The project reached the “golden spike” moment this week when the north and south ends of the project met. Girders and bridge decks still need to be placed before the bridge becomes one structure, however.

Project construction began in the summer of 2018 to create a long-term transportation solution for N.C. 12.

The NCDOT is working to raise the highway onto a 2.4-mile bridge that extends over the Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Rodanthe, bypassing a vulnerable part of the highway known as the “S-curves.”

The project is expected to be completed late this year or in early 2022.

