Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are investigating after a college student was found dead in a dorm room.
Officials tell us the North Carolina Wesleyan College sophomore was found around 8:48 a.m. Thursday in their room.
The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
Traditional classes have been canceled for the rest of Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.