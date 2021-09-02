Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are investigating after a college student was found dead in a dorm room.

Officials tell us the North Carolina Wesleyan College sophomore was found around 8:48 a.m. Thursday in their room.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Traditional classes have been canceled for the rest of Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.