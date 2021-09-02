Advertisement

Pitt County expands eviction assistance

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A county here in the east is expanding its emergency eviction prevention program and offering up to six months of rent assistance.

The Pitt County Department of Social Services has received approval from the State Department of Commerce to help tenants impacted by the pandemic pay up to six months of back rent.

To be eligible renters must have received an eviction notice or have paid their last month’s rent, but still have unpaid rent from earlier in the pandemic.

The program also helps landlords collect back rent from tenants who are able to pay their current rent without pursuing evictions.

Dr. Augustine Frazer with Pitt County Schools says, “Once people kick the first two days in homelessness it is going to take a longer in a larger resource to bring them back into housing. So we want to prevent as much as possible people becoming homeless in the first place.”

Renters and landlords can contact Pitt County Social Services to apply for the program.

