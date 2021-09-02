Advertisement

Onslow County sees 6 deaths, over 1,000 more cases of COVID-19 in one week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County continues to be hit hard by the pandemic with several more deaths in just one week.

In their weekly update, county officials said there have been 1,029 COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the virus since last Thursday.

The positivity rate for the virus in the county is 15.1% compared to the state’s 12.6%.

Health officials estimate there are currently 2,822 active COVID-19 cases in the community.

There have been 192 deaths and 24,246 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

