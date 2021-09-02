Advertisement

Man deputies knew didn’t have valid driver’s license facing drug charges

Michael Meadows
Michael Meadows(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man deputies said they knew didn’t have a valid driver’s license is now facing drug charges after being pulled over.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies pulled over Michael Meadows, 22, of Hubert, on Riggs Road knowing he didn’t have a valid license.

A K-9 was used during the stop which deputies said alerted to drugs.

Inside, deputies said they found over half an ounce of heroin, over a quarter ounce of crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and electronic scales.

Meadows was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $77,000 secured bond.

