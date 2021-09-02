Advertisement

Jetstream Aviation holds ribbon cutting at new GTP facility

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The sky is the limit for two private charter aircraft service providers operating in Lenoir County.

Executives of Jetstream Aviation and Fly Exclusive held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon on a brand new hangar facility at the Global Transpark in Kinston.

About 200 new jobs are projected to be brought to the city over the next 12 months.

In October, the facility plans to expand its charter painting service beyond its own fleet.

Jim Seagrave with Fly Exclusive and Jetstream Aviation Manager says, “This is original equipment, manufacturer-level technology so we are really excited about getting this open. This is the same level of paint facility that you would get if you bought a brand new airplane from a manufacturer. So it’s a big deal that we get this open.”

During the ceremony, it was announced that Fly Exclusive has broken ground on another hangar at the Global Transpark.

Two hundred additional new jobs will be created at the completion of this 48,000 square foot expansion.

The hangar will provide interior service and maintenance for private aircraft.

This hangar will be large enough to house multiple aircraft at one time.

