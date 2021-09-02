Advertisement

GUC crews working to restore power in Louisiana

Greenville Utilities work to restore power in Louisiana
Greenville Utilities work to restore power in Louisiana(GUC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Houma, LA (WITN) -Greenville Utilities crews continue to work in Louisiana to restore power that was knocked out when Hurricane Ida hit.

Crews left for Houma, LA last week and have been working on restoration efforts.

GUC posted pictures on Twitter Thursday of crews sharing what they’re doing, saying, “We continue to send our prayers to everyone directly impacted by Ida. We’re proud of all crews who have left their homes & families to do what they do best, get the lights back on.”

