Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League All-Stars celebrated by city, players surprised with MLB and Disney trip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League World Series ended on Sunday. Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League still feels they should have been there after a false positive COVID-19 test sent them home from regionals. The team came together tonight to be recognized for what they did achieve on and off the field.

It almost feels normal here at Stallings Stadium. The grass is filling back in on the infield after the softball Little League World Series was played here, a baseball team getting recognized by the city on their home field. Almost feels normal.

“We are the best team in the country. By far,” says Tar Heel Little League Manager Corey Scott, “Give them a hand for that.”

“Not being able to go to Williamsport because of a false positive it really hurt us. It hurt us bad. It hurt these kids,” says Scott, “You know they’ll get over it. Later on in life they’ll realize what they really missed. The parents and the coaches it’s gonna take us a while.”

“It was really devastating,” says Tar Heel Little League player Aiden Coats, “I know all of us wanted to go, and there is no doubt in my mind that we were going. I mean that’s just what God’s plan was.”

“Not a lot of talk has come up about it. We try not to talk about it,” says Tar Heel Little League player Kasyn Chase. “Because I mean deep down inside we’re still hurt. So I mean we’re just trying to battle through that still.”

The city of Greenville recognizing the Tar Heel team for the state championship, as well as, how they carried themselves after being sent home from the regional tournament.

“We are a family. We are brotherhood,” says Chase, “The coaches are like our parents.”

“The support the community gives us, the support that everyone gives us, it’s just beyond words that we can express,” says Scott.

Coach Corey Scott had a surprise to announce as well.

“We are going to be flying to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays game at 4:05 to go on the field,” Scott Says.

“We get to go to Florida. Go to Disney World, go to on the field to an MLB game,” says Chase.

“Going to Disney World and I’m just excited to be hanging out with the boys again. So that’s gonna be really fun,” says Coats.

“You know the Bagelman family and the Clark Stallings family, what they are doing for these kids it’s going to be great closure,” says Scott, “To go and spend time together spend a fun time together.”

The best kind of closure, fun with your family. This Tar Heel Little League team definitely learned more than most this year can we expect big things in the future out of them on the diamond and off.

One of the players actually lost his father to COVID this week. Mr. Hale passed away Saturday. Which is why the boys had balloons out there. TheY held a moment of silence and released them in a show of respect. Truly a family bond.

