Grand Ole Opry to host 9/11 20th Anniversary Special

Watch "Opry Remembers 9/11" on WITN 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Watch "Opry Remembers 9/11" on WITN 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.(Grand Ole Opry)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Grand Ole Opry is hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary Special on WITN next Saturday.

“Opry Remembers 9/11” will include musical performances by country stars including, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Trace Adkins and more.

The event will also include stories from veterans, their families and friends in honor of the anniversary.

The anniversary special is scheduled to air on Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WITN.

To learn more about the event, visit the Grand Ole Opry website.

The “Opry Remembers 9/11” broadcast is sponsored on WITN by 264 Shoes & Apparel.

