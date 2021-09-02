Advertisement

Governor Cooper expected to sign law enforcement reform bills

(Allie Hennard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper is expected to sign three bills into law Thursday afternoon all focused on law enforcement reform.

House bill 436 will require officers to pass a psychological evaluation before finding employment in a new department and give access to mental health resources for all officers.

House bill 536 will require officers to intervene and report instances of other officers using excessive force.

Senate bill 300 has a variety of other police reforms, including allowing family members access to police video footage quicker when a relative is hurt or killed by police.

