Governor Cooper in Winston-Salem as community mourns student killed in high school shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is in Winston-Salem as a community mourns the death of a student shot and killed at a high school on Wednesday.

One student died in the shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Forsyth County.

The shooter, believed to be another student, was arrested later Wednesday evening.

“Our hearts go out to all parents, not only in this community but across our state who have children in school who are experiencing the concern, the anger, the fear, that this kind of incident brings,” Cooper said.

The governor commended law enforcement, educators, and the community in their response to yesterday’s events that unfolded.

This is the second shooting at a school in North Carolina this week.

A 15-year-old student is charged with attempted murder after deputies said he shot another student following a fight at New Hanover High School on Monday.

