Ferry routes impacted after 5 employees out with COVID-19

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The state DOT says that several staff at one ferry location have come down with COVID-19.

Officials said the five employees are assigned to the route between Hatteras and Ocracoke.

The employees are isolating for the next 14 days and last worked September 2nd.

The staffing shortage will impact service beginning Friday with round trips reduced from 60 to 44 between the two islands.

Ferry travelers are encouraged to call the Hatteras Terminal before arriving to check on schedules and estimated wait times. The ferry terminal’s number is 252-996-6000.

Schedule:

• Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

• Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and midnight.

Officials said the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be suspended on Saturday through Monday while staff support the Hatteras-Ocracoke route.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.