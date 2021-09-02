ECU reporting two COVID clusters at residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University has identified two clusters of COVID-19 cases within Clement Residence Hall and Garrett Residence Hall.

The university says there are eight cases in Clement and six in Garrett.

ECU says, “The individuals in these clusters have been identified and we are working closely with our partners at the Pitt County Health Department. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.”

In the past seven days, there have been 158 cases among students and 16 among staff.

Right now, 60 students are in isolation on-campus. That is up from 40 Tuesday. There are 272 students off-campus in self-isolation, up from 243 Tuesday.

Just 46-percent of students have been vaccinated and 76-percent of staff are fully vaccinated.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.