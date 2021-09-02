Eastern North Carolina schools in need of bus drivers

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The need for bus drivers across the nation remains a major issue and school systems here in the east are dealing with these problems as well.

“It’s actually a National issue and it’s chronic and it’s long lasting. This is not something that started this year. This is something that’s been going on for a while.”

The National School Transportation Association said a couple weeks ago that it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year and that has proven to be true now in the second week of school.

Officials and school systems here in ENC said COVID-19-related concerns and enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Lenoir County Schools says applications for bus drivers are down and we are living in an age of inconvenience and this is one of those things they are having to work through.

Pitt County Schools along with other school districts like Lenoir County and Beaufort county are all dealing with shortages, and have employees that work for the school district in other positions in addition to driving buses.

“We are reaching out to some who do have CDL licenses in getting those who are qualified on the road.”

These school systems are seeking applicants, hiring and training people to be bus drivers to mitigate this issue.

“We’ve had assistant principals driving, we’ve had staff members driving, but very similar to other districts, we are just very thankful for the people who committed to drive for us and always looking for great employees that like to do the same.”

“We also know that the General Assembly is working on getting a competitive wage for our classified employees,” Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools spokesperson said.

Washington County Schools says they are also in need of drivers.

School systems say they communicate with parents on their social media and through phone calls to let them know if buses will be delayed or early.

