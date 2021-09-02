Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot

Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley(USMC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A joint agency drug investigation has landed a Camp Lejeune Marine in the brig.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley, 27, was witnessed Wednesday selling nearly an ounce of cocaine in the parking lot of the Marine Corps Exchange.

Investigators said that a search of Mosley’s home in Midway park found two guns, 10 pills of hydrocodone and oxycodone, 4 vials of anabolic steroids, and a small amount of powder cocaine.

Mosley is facing several charges including trafficking cocaine by possession; trafficking cocaine by transport; trafficking cocaine by manufacturing; trafficking cocaine by sale; trafficking cocaine by delivery; maintaining a vehicle to store controlled substance; trafficking schedule II-hydrocodone/oxycodone; maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession of schedule III controlled substance (anabolic steroids); (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia and various violations of uniform code of military justice

Deputies worked in cooperation with NCIS and the U.S. Marine Corps Provost Marshal Office on the investigation.

Mosley is being held in the Camp Lejeune Correctional Facility.

