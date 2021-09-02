Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Lenoir County.

The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 70 and Felix Harvey Parkway and involves an RV, a car, and a pickup truck.

The RV can be seen on its side in the eastbound lanes of Highway 70.

We’re awaiting more information from the Highway Patrol.

