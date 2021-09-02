Advertisement

Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County

A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Lenoir County.

The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 70 and Felix Harvey Parkway and involves an RV, a car, and a pickup truck.

The RV can be seen on its side in the eastbound lanes of Highway 70.

We’re awaiting more information from the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is on lockdown following a shooting.
One student killed in shooting at Winston-Salem high school, shooter in custody
Adrian Horne and his brother Timothy Horne
UPDATE: Wilson County double murder suspect arrested in Goldsboro
Larry will be tracking in the deep Atlantic over the next several days
Larry now a hurricane in the deep Atlantic
WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: September brings back the autumn air

Latest News

Ferry routes impacted after 5 employees out with COVID-19
Greenville testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will...
Greenville COVID-19 testing hours to change
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: September brings back the autumn air
Onslow County sees 6 deaths, over 1,000 more cases of COVID-19 in one week