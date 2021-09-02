Advertisement

Congressman Greg Murphy visits Beaufort County STEM facility

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday morning, employees of Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington, NC sat down and exchanged ideas with Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy.

Inner Banks STEM president, Alvin Powell, explained to Murphy how the center impacted a number of young learners in our region

“I think Congressman Murphy will appreciate the leveraging and collaboration we’ve been doing with kids to move forward with their lives,” Powell said.

Since 2015, Powell has taught more than 500 students annually through summer camps and learning sessions at Beaufort County Community College. Students learn about aviation, boating, drones, robotics and alternative energy.

“We will be exposing them particularly middle school age kids to science and technology relative to what makes an airplane fly,” Powell said.

Some technology includes a plane simulator. Rep. Greg Murphy got the chance to experience it himself.

“All the rest of the folks have done such a fantastic job providing an opportunity for at risk kids here in the county to be exposed to STEM education,” Murphy said. " It’s one of the greatest needs in our state, in our country and especially in our region.”

Murphy hopes to work closely with STEM center leaders to keep it up and running.

“We want to be good collaborators with every tool possible to help educate our younger kids to let them know there are opportunities in the future for them,” Murphy said.

For more information on the CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is on lockdown following a shooting.
UPDATE: One student killed in shooting at Winston-Salem high school, shooter in custody
Adrian Horne and his brother Timothy Horne
UPDATE: Wilson County double murder suspect arrested in Goldsboro
Adrian Horne is wanted for murder by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for Wilson County double murder
Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
UPDATE: Fuel tanker driver killed along Highway 70 identified

Latest News

Pitt county expands its emergency eviction assistance
Pitt county expands its emergency eviction assistance
Jetstream Aviation ribbon cutting at new facility
Jetstream Aviation ribbon cutting at new facility
Rep. Greg Murhpy tours STEM center
Congressman Greg Murphy visits Beaufort County STEM facility
ECU reporting two COVID clusters at residence halls