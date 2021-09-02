Congressman Greg Murphy visits Beaufort County STEM facility

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday morning, employees of Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington, NC sat down and exchanged ideas with Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy.

Inner Banks STEM president, Alvin Powell, explained to Murphy how the center impacted a number of young learners in our region

“I think Congressman Murphy will appreciate the leveraging and collaboration we’ve been doing with kids to move forward with their lives,” Powell said.

Since 2015, Powell has taught more than 500 students annually through summer camps and learning sessions at Beaufort County Community College. Students learn about aviation, boating, drones, robotics and alternative energy.

“We will be exposing them particularly middle school age kids to science and technology relative to what makes an airplane fly,” Powell said.

Some technology includes a plane simulator. Rep. Greg Murphy got the chance to experience it himself.

“All the rest of the folks have done such a fantastic job providing an opportunity for at risk kids here in the county to be exposed to STEM education,” Murphy said. " It’s one of the greatest needs in our state, in our country and especially in our region.”

Murphy hopes to work closely with STEM center leaders to keep it up and running.

“We want to be good collaborators with every tool possible to help educate our younger kids to let them know there are opportunities in the future for them,” Murphy said.

For more information on the CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.