Advertisement

Bill tells NC hospitals to let in clergy during emergency

hospital bed
hospital bed(KXAS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina hospitals would be required to let a clergy member visit a patient even during a declared emergency like a pandemic in legislation that received final General Assembly approval.

The Senate gave the final OK to the bill on Wednesday and will send it along to Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill would require the minister to comply with health screenings and other infection controls that don’t interfere with religious beliefs.

The measure was named for an eastern North Carolina resident who died at a hospital last year. His family and pastor had trouble getting in to visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is on lockdown following a shooting.
One student killed in shooting at Winston-Salem high school, shooter in custody
Adrian Horne and his brother Timothy Horne
UPDATE: Wilson County double murder suspect arrested in Goldsboro
WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Larry will be tracking in the deep Atlantic over the next several days
Larry now a hurricane in the deep Atlantic
First Lady meets with military families during visit to Hawaii
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Camp Lejeune Wednesday

Latest News

CDC IDD Toolkit
CDC launches COVID-19 resources to help people with intellectual, developmental disabilities
Raleigh-Durham International Airport
RDU expects busy Labor Day weekend, polling suggest many travelers vaccinated
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Family of active duty military in Jacksonville react to vaccine mandate
RSV cases are on the rise
Wilmington clinical trial on possible RSV vaccine kicks off as hospital sees abnormal increase in cases