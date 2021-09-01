Vast majority of COVID patients at CarolinaEast Medical Center are unvaccinated

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -While the COVID-19 shot has been available to most people for months, some like Sadie Swan waited to get theirs, “I was a little hesitant, decided to wait a while, nothing really changed I just decided to go ahead and get it,” said Swan.

Yet for CarolinaEast one thing has changed hospital beds are filling up again, “COVID is raging again we’re back where we were last January, we’ve not seen this many people testing positive since last January,” said CarolinaEast Chief Nursing Officer, Jim Davis.

The medical center currently has 56 people in the hospital sick with the virus, four of those patients are vaccinated, “The only people that we’ve seen in the hospital that were really sick that had the vaccine had lots of other health issues,” Davis said.

CarolinaEast staff are running vaccine clinics to make sure doses are easily obtainable and people like Reagan Dixon are taking advantage of the opportunity “Overall, it’s been a really easy experience and I’m glad I had it,” she said.

