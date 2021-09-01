UPDATE: Identities released in Carteret County murder-suicide

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have identified a man and woman who died in a murder-suicide on Tuesday.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that Alvis Fogleman, 68, shot and killed his wife Margaret Fogleman, 75, with a 9mm handgun as she sat in her recliner at their Bobby’s Drive home outside of Newport.

Investigators said the man then killed himself.

Deputies said there is no evidence to suggest this was a pre-planned incident but that investigators learned Fogleman was having trouble caring for his aging wife who was suffering from preexisting medical conditions.

“We are deeply saddened anytime there is a loss of life. We want our citizens to know that resources are available to help during times of crisis,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, “Many resources can be contacted directly such a crisis response teams and the suicide prevention hotline. Linking to many local mental health resources is as easy as calling the main telephone number for Trillium our local area management entity for mental health and substance use services. Their number is 1 877-685-2415.”

