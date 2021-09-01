Advertisement

Tractor trailer crashes in Jones County, shuts down part of highway

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a tractor trailer ran off the road into a ditch early Wednesday morning, causing part of a road to shut down in Jones County.

The Jones County sheriff posted on Facebook saying an 18 wheeler ran off the road into a ditch at the intersection of Highway 49 and Oak Valley Drive just before 7 a.m., causing part of the road is shut down.

Posted by Jones County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while the crash is cleared. WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol for additional information.

