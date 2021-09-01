Teacher of the Week: Carlie Bunch from Pocosin Innovative Charter School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for September 1 is Carlie Bunch from Pocosin Innovative Charter School.

Bunch teaches first grade at the charter school in Creswell.

She received her Associates in Arts Degree from Beaufort County Community College in 2017 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from ECU.

Bunch says she loves being a teacher and seeing what all her students can accomplish by the end of the year. One of her favorite quotes is, “first we teach kindness, then we teach curriculum.”

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband Matt and their three dogs, Nala, Cash and Jewel.

The person who nominated Mrs. Bunch wrote, “I would like to nominate Carlie Bunch for Teacher of the Week!

She started at Pocosin Innovative Charter School in Creswell, NC in December 2020 right after graduating from ECU. She came in and taught my son’s first grade class like she was an overall seasoned teacher! She was extremely professional and knew how to meet each of the kids’ unique needs and personalities they brought to the class.

She was very patient and treated each child equally! There was an incredible growth in my son’s academics after she came in!! I was so thankful to have her join PIC and pour love and knowledge into my son and his class!! I can’t wait to see how she will continue to bless first grade and other children at our school!!”

Congratulations Mrs. Bunch!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

