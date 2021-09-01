Advertisement

UPDATE: One student injured in shooting at Winston-Salem high school, search for shooter ongoing

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is dealing with an active shooter situation in Winston-Salem surrounding a school there.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that one student is injured and that all others are safe.

Law enforcement is continuing to actively search for the suspect.

Students are being reunited with family at a nearby Harris Teeter.

