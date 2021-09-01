Shooting in Onslow County injures one person

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived around 12:18 p.m. to a shots fired call at the White Oak Rentals Mobile Home Park on Weatherington Road. There they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the naval hospital at Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told suspects have been identified and that the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information call 910-455-3113.

