Shooting in Onslow County injures one person
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.
The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived around 12:18 p.m. to a shots fired call at the White Oak Rentals Mobile Home Park on Weatherington Road. There they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the naval hospital at Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries.
We’re told suspects have been identified and that the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information call 910-455-3113.
