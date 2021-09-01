Saturday DMV driver license location hours suspended due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Folks hoping to catch up on some DMV-related errands on the weekends will have to make other plans.

The state DMV said that it will be temporarily suspending its Saturday services at 16 driver’s licenses offices due to the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Officials said that examiners who work on Saturdays typically come from several offices to work together in one office.

With that in mind, the goal of the temporary suspension is to reduce potential COVID-19 exposures.

We’re told the suspension will last until further notice.

The DMV suspended Saturday hours in March of 2020 when the pandemic began. Those services did not resume until May 2021.

Locations Impacted (ENC locations bolded):

• Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

• Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

• Charlotte, 201-H W. Arrowood Rd.

• Durham, 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119

• Fayetteville, 831 Elm St.

• Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

• Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

• Greenville, 4651 North Creek Dr.

• Hendersonville, 125 Baystone Dr.

• Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

• Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

• Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

• Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

• Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101

• Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104

• Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

