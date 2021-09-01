Advertisement

Pitt County intersection being converted to all way stop

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A busy Pitt County intersection is being converted to an all-way stop Wednesday.

The NCDOT will begin work on Thomas Langston and Davenport Farm Roads Wednesday morning.

The busy intersection serves dozens of residential neighborhoods outside of Greenville and Winterville, with Davenport Farm Road even providing access to Pitt Community College and the Winterville parkway.

Work on the intersection is expected to be completed by afternoon.

