Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Month with the most tornadoes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the remnants of Hurricane Ida move well north of Eastern NC, the system is producing some tornadoes. Even our area had a threat through Wednesday into Wednesday Night. It got me thinking about tornadoes and when we have the most in North Carolina. I dug through the records and came up with a trivia question for you.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 1 (WITN)

As a hint, many storm systems form when the air begins to warm in the Spring. We also have stormy weather when the tropics bring systems inland. Ok, these weren’t very good hints. I can also throw you off the correct answer with another tidbit which I will save for after you answer. Look below to see if you are right.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 1 (WITN)

If you said April, then congratulations! April averages 5.7 tornadoes in NC every year. May is second with 4.2 tornadoes. September is third with 3.4 tornadoes. April is also in the top 3 for driest month of the year, so I didn’t want to give you that bit of info earlier as that may have thrown you off the right track. September is a surprising 3rd place because of tornadoes produced by landfalling tropical systems. - Phillip Williams

