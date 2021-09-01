Pets in the Park to help furry friends find forever homes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An adopt-a-thon event is scheduled this month to help furry friends in Eastern Carolina find their forever homes.

Pets in the Park will be held Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenville Town Common Park.

Five rescue organizations will take part in the adoption event including, The Dog Farm, Colonial Capital Humane Society, Ruby’s Misfits, Charlie’s Canine Rescue, and Yaewah’s Heart. Both cats and dogs will be available for adoption.

DJ Fred Rouse will provide music, while contests, live dance performances, a dog wedding, vendors and more will be available for a day of family fun.

