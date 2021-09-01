Advertisement

Pets in the Park to help furry friends find forever homes

Pets in the Park
Pets in the Park(Adobe Creative Cloud & Pets in the Park)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An adopt-a-thon event is scheduled this month to help furry friends in Eastern Carolina find their forever homes.

Pets in the Park will be held Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenville Town Common Park.

Five rescue organizations will take part in the adoption event including, The Dog Farm, Colonial Capital Humane Society, Ruby’s Misfits, Charlie’s Canine Rescue, and Yaewah’s Heart. Both cats and dogs will be available for adoption.

DJ Fred Rouse will provide music, while contests, live dance performances, a dog wedding, vendors and more will be available for a day of family fun.

For more details, visit the Pets in the Park website.

