Pet of the Week: Blossom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dog who has a second chance at life is blossoming into a lovable pup.

Blossom is a 3.5 years old pit bull mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he has had a hard journey. She came to the humane society from another shelter where they thought she was pregnant, but they discovered she was actually in heart failure and severely ill.

With lots of love, Blossom has made a huge turnaround and is thriving. She loves giving cuddles, playing with toys and gives the best kisses. Blossom loves her toys and will carry them around with her wherever she goes. She also loves following her foster family around.

Volunteers say Blossom would do best with a calmer dog or no dog and no cats. She does do well with everyone she meets and with kids of all ages.

If you are interested in Blossom or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

