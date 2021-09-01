Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Adrian Horne is wanted for murder by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for Wilson County double murder
Salon 300 honors employee who was killed.
Salon 300 in Greenville honors employee who was killed
Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
UPDATE: Fuel tanker driver killed along Highway 70 identified
Vidant Health Medical Center
Vidant Health officials say staff stretched thin by rising COVID cases, frustrated by lack of vaccinations

Latest News

People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is on lockdown following a shooting.
UPDATE: One student injured in shooting at Winston-Salem high school, search for shooter ongoing
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana