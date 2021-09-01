Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Investigation
Livestream
Back to School
Search
News
Back to School
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2021
Community Calendar
Recipes
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Megamillions 08-31-21
Megamillions for August, 31 -2021
By
Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Salon 300 in Greenville honors employee who was killed
UPDATE: Fuel tanker driver killed along Highway 70 identified
Vidant Health officials say staff stretched thin by rising COVID cases, frustrated by lack of vaccinations
Man wanted for Wilson County double murder
Latest News
ECU professor breaks down President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan
ECU exhibit marks International Overdose Awareness Day
Star’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
ECU professor breaks down President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan