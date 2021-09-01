Advertisement

MCAS Cherry Point to host Air Show this month

MCAS Cherry Point Air Show
MCAS Cherry Point Air Show(AP & MCAS Cherry Point Air Show)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will host its family-favorite air show later this month.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 beginning at 10:30 a.m. both days.

The Air Show will include a variety of military and civilian aerobatic demonstrations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Aftershock, RJ Gritter, Tom Lark, Steve Covington and Hubie Tolson.

Hold on to your hats because the 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Airshow is coming up fast this September...

Posted by MCAS Cherry Point Air Show on Monday, August 30, 2021

An Air Show narrator will talk visitors through a Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration as air and ground Marine combat forces simulate an assault on enemy positions, according to the event’s website.

In addition to the show, the event will offer children’s activities and more.

Gates open both days at 9 a.m., with shows beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are both free in the general area, and visitors are encouraged to bring a chair.

If you would like to watch the show from premium seating options, tickets are available MCAS Cherry Point Air Show website.

