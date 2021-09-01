MCAS Cherry Point to host Air Show this month

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will host its family-favorite air show later this month.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 beginning at 10:30 a.m. both days.

The Air Show will include a variety of military and civilian aerobatic demonstrations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Aftershock, RJ Gritter, Tom Lark, Steve Covington and Hubie Tolson.

An Air Show narrator will talk visitors through a Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration as air and ground Marine combat forces simulate an assault on enemy positions, according to the event’s website.

In addition to the show, the event will offer children’s activities and more.

Gates open both days at 9 a.m., with shows beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are both free in the general area, and visitors are encouraged to bring a chair.

If you would like to watch the show from premium seating options, tickets are available MCAS Cherry Point Air Show website.

