Jones County schools now requiring all students wear masks

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County school system has expanded a mask requirement in its schools.

Officials are now requiring all K-12 students wear masks beginning Thursday.

Back on August 27th, the board of education voted that only students in grades 6-12 would have to wear masks, though it was strongly recommended that students in K-5 wear them.

