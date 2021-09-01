Advertisement

Jones County schools now requiring all students wear masks

(WHSV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County school system has expanded a mask requirement in its schools.

Officials are now requiring all K-12 students wear masks beginning Thursday.

Back on August 27th, the board of education voted that only students in grades 6-12 would have to wear masks, though it was strongly recommended that students in K-5 wear them.

