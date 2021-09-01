Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Ida’s remnants will track well to our north late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Bands of showers and thunderstorms will occasionally move through the area from now through the middle of the night. An isolated tornado will be possible within those bands as they work through the area from southwest to northeast. The threat will run from mid afternoon through midnight tonight.

Scattered severe storms possible late Wednesday (Jim Howard)

Forecast Discussion: Cooler weather is on the way Thursday. Ida’s remnants will increase our rain chances (up to 60% late Wednesday into the week hours of Thursday morning), but more importantly it will also usher in much cooler and dryer air.

Highs will fall to the low 80s Thursday and Friday with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 60s. This brief taste of autumn will be gone by Sunday as highs return to the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Labor Day. It will be a nice break from the pattern we’ve been stuck in over the past two weeks.

The tropics remain active. Kate is downgraded to a tropical depression east of Bermuda and is expected to fade away. Tropical Storm Larry formed west of the African coast. Larry is expected to strengthen to hurricane status by late week while tracking through the deep Atlantic. Larry is also forecast to attain major hurricane status over the weekend, but remain well out to sea.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and windy with scattered afternoon storms, persisting into the overnight. High of 89. Wind: S 15-25. Rain chance: 60%.

Thursday

Clearing skies after a few coastal morning showers. 20%. High of 80. Wind: N-15.

Friday

Sunny and gorgeous with a high of 82. Wind: N 5-10.