Greenville, Rocky Mount police arrest man accused in commercial robberies

Michael Cherry
Michael Cherry(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of commercial robberies.

Rocky Mount and Greenville police partnered together to arrest Michael Cherry. He’s accused of being involved in robberies at the Food Lion and the Fuel Doc in Rocky Mount. Officers say he’s also a suspect for a commercial robbery in Wilson.

Cherry was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say he was living in a Greenville hotel at the time of the arrest. He’s being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $425,000 secured bond and a $150,000 secured bond for outstanding Absconder warrants.

