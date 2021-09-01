Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden visiting Camp Lejeune Wednesday

First Lady meets with military families during visit to Hawaii
First Lady meets with military families during visit to Hawaii(Hawaii News Now)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -First Lady Jill Biden will stop in eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon to speak with military and veteran family members.

The stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is part of Dr. Biden’s “Joining Forces” initiative, which the White House says aims to “support those who also serve: military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.”

The meetings with Marines and their families will be closed to media.

Jill Biden will be joined by Donna Berger, wife of Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger, and Stacie Black, wife of Marine Corps Sergeant Major Troy E. Black.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Salon 300 honors employee who was killed.
Salon 300 in Greenville honors employee who was killed
Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
UPDATE: Fuel tanker driver killed along Highway 70 identified
Vidant Health Medical Center
Vidant Health officials say staff stretched thin by rising COVID cases, frustrated by lack of vaccinations
Adrian Horne is wanted for murder by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for Wilson County double murder

Latest News

ECU professor breaks down President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan
ECU professor breaks down President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan
ECU exhibit marks International Overdose Awareness Day
ECU exhibit marks International Overdose Awareness Day
MegaMillions 08-31-21
Megamillions 08-31-21
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday