First Lady Jill Biden visiting Camp Lejeune Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -First Lady Jill Biden will stop in eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon to speak with military and veteran family members.

The stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is part of Dr. Biden’s “Joining Forces” initiative, which the White House says aims to “support those who also serve: military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.”

The meetings with Marines and their families will be closed to media.

Jill Biden will be joined by Donna Berger, wife of Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger, and Stacie Black, wife of Marine Corps Sergeant Major Troy E. Black.

