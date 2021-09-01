Advertisement

ECU professor breaks down President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 20 years of fighting, the war in Afghanistan is over after the last American soldier left the area, ending the mission in Kabul.

President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday, regarding Afghanistan.

Around 800,000 US troops were sent to Afghanistan during the 20-year long war that ended with over 20,000 injured and more than 2,400 dead, but President Biden said the war in Afghanistan should’ve ended a decade ago.

The president said more than 5,500 Americans were withdrawn along with thousands of citizens and diplomats.

He said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave, were able to leave.

President Biden, held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the cost of war on our country.

The U.S. Department of Defense shared a photo of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the last American soldier to leave the ground in Afghanistan.

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrew.(Source: DOD/CNN)

According to a Political Science Professor at ECU, the president had two options in regards to the war overseas: to recommit against the agreement that former President Donald Trump made with the Taliban or withdrawal.

So the U.S. withdrew and President Biden said it’s time to focus on other threats against the U.S. instead of using our soldiers to remake other countries saying the world has metastasized across the world well beyond Afghanistan.

The president had major topics he focused on during this press conference including national interest changes and priorities of the country.

Moving forward, President Biden said the country will focus on fighting terrorism and taking on new threats at the same time, but has a message for those who wish to cause Americans harm.

President Biden said between 100 and 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan and thousands of afghans who worked with the U.S., saying the US will do everything they can to get them out if they want.

According to a new pew research poll, a majority of Americans say they do support the withdrawal from Afghanistan but disapprove of Biden’s handling of the situation.

