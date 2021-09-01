ECU professor breaks down President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 20 years of fighting, the war in Afghanistan is over after the last American soldier left the area, ending the mission in Kabul.

President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday, regarding Afghanistan.

Around 800,000 US troops were sent to Afghanistan during the 20-year long war that ended with over 20,000 injured and more than 2,400 dead, but President Biden said the war in Afghanistan should’ve ended a decade ago.

The president said more than 5,500 Americans were withdrawn along with thousands of citizens and diplomats.

He said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave, were able to leave.

President Biden, held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the cost of war on our country.

“I was not going to extend this forever war and I was not extending a forever exit. Leaving August the 31st is not due to an arbitrary deadline, it was designed to save American lives.”

The U.S. Department of Defense shared a photo of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the last American soldier to leave the ground in Afghanistan.

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrew. (Source: DOD/CNN)

“After 20 years in Afghanistan, I refuse to send another generation of sons and daughters to fight a war that should’ve ended long ago.”

According to a Political Science Professor at ECU, the president had two options in regards to the war overseas: to recommit against the agreement that former President Donald Trump made with the Taliban or withdrawal.

So the U.S. withdrew and President Biden said it’s time to focus on other threats against the U.S. instead of using our soldiers to remake other countries saying the world has metastasized across the world well beyond Afghanistan.

The president had major topics he focused on during this press conference including national interest changes and priorities of the country.

“So then 9-11 happens and our perception of our national interest changes dramatically and so at that point we shift and we go into Afghanistan and we do something that America does a lot. We go into a conflict without having any sort of clear goals, any sort of clear endpoint or how do we know we’ve succeeded in Afghanistan and it’s time to go.”

Moving forward, President Biden said the country will focus on fighting terrorism and taking on new threats at the same time, but has a message for those who wish to cause Americans harm.

“To those who engage in terrorism to us or our allies, know this, the United States will never rest, we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down to the ends of the earth and you will pay the ultimate price.”

President Biden said between 100 and 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan and thousands of afghans who worked with the U.S., saying the US will do everything they can to get them out if they want.

According to a new pew research poll, a majority of Americans say they do support the withdrawal from Afghanistan but disapprove of Biden’s handling of the situation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.