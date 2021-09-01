ECU to mandate COVID vaccine for employees in clinical settings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU is instituting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some employees.

A memo from ECU Chancellor Phillip Rogers to faculty and staff says the vaccine will be required for all University faculty and employees who may engage in direct patient care as a clinician, direct patient care with students or site visits for students working with preceptors, or enter health care agencies that are under a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to collect data for research projects or other scholarly activities for their own research or to oversee student research and scholarly activity.

The memo goes on to say employees under this mandate must be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exception by December 1, 2021.

Rogers says this mandate aligns with other state and nonstate health care agencies which care for patients.

He says with the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases and dramatic rises in hospitalizations this is a necessary step for the safety of patients, research participants and employees.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.