ECU exhibit marks International Overdose Awareness Day.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU is hosting a unique art display to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day.

The university’s Collegiate Recovery Community is partnering with area organizations to bring attention to substance abuse and to encourage people to seek help with mental health issues.

ECU alumna and New York City-based artist Lisa Ludwig designed the Art Neighborhood Exhibit which is on display in the Health Sciences Campus Student Center.

The exhibit features figures designed by individuals struggling with substance abuse and represents their individual emotions and creativity.

ECU staff say it’s important that the community knows help is available for those in need.

Jarmichael Harris, ECU Collegiate Recovery Community Coordinator says, “ECU is a part of a larger community so when our community experiences overdose or loss it affects all of us. And that’s really the message behind our work as well as everything that we do here is that recovery affects everyone.”

The exhibit opened Tuesday and will be on display for the next month.

