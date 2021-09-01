Advertisement

Driver cited after collision with school bus in Kill Devil Hills

File photo of a school bus
File photo of a school bus(WHSV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was cited Wednesday after the Kill Devil Hills Police Department says they collided with a school bus.

Officials say the bus was traveling south on U.S. 158 just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, when a yellow Jeep turning right from Cameron Street collided with the rear end of the bus.

No injuries were reported, but there was minor damage to both bus and Jeep.

Police say the bus driver along with 17 students from First Flight Middle and First Flight High School were aboard the bus at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for unsafe movement violation.

