DEPUTIES: Murder suspect shot girlfriend who was leaving him, family members who were helping her

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning more about the victims in a double murder Tuesday in Wilson County as deputies also announced the suspect’s brother has been arrested in the case.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said that Timothy Horne, 40, of Wilson, is charged with four counts of accessory after the fact.

Investigators said that Horne was the driver of a GMC Yukon that picked up Adrian Horne, 41, of Macclesfield, who is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Deputies said that Horne shot and killed Latasha Tomlin, 44, and her son, Raekwon Williams, 21, on Tuesday.

Investigators said that Tomlin and Horne were in a relationship and shared a home on London Church Road.

It’s believed the two got into an argument at the home and that Tomlin was in the process of leaving/separating from Horne.

Deputies believe Williams, his live-in girlfriend Lakiyah Williams, 18, and his sister, Fredria Williams, 18, were all shot by Horne while at the London Church Road home assisting Tomlin with leaving.

Following the shooting, Horne left the scene in a car with Tomlin who was also shot and Lakiyah Williams’ 8-month-old baby.

The car was later found in Edgecombe County with Tomlin dead inside and the 8-month-old baby unharmed.

Deputies believe that Horne got into the GMC Yukon with his brother Timothy after leaving the car.

Lakiyah Williams is out of the hospital and recovering with her 8-month-old baby.

Fredria Williams is in the hospital in critical condition.

Timothy Horne is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

