Craven County students get creative with parking spaces for new senior tradition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the school year for millions of students across the country but recently three local high schools were able to claim a new senior tradition.

A group of seniors at all three Craven County high schools got together to ask the school district administration for approval to paint their own parking spots at school.

The students wasted no time getting creative once they got the green light.

While this might not seem like a big deal to most, for these students, this was an opportunity to come together after a year of mostly being separated.

New Bern High School senior Gabby Solter says, “It was just seniors, it was a good thing to bond us because we went out, it was very hot, but we all did it together, well not all of us but most of us did it together and it was a good way to just bond and have fun.”

This is the first time seniors have been allowed to paint their parking spots and New Bern High School has already finished up most of their artwork and the other schools are set to being soon.

