Advertisement

CDC launches COVID-19 resources to help people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

CDC IDD Toolkit
CDC IDD Toolkit(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) learn more about COVID-19.

The CDC launched a COVID-19 toolkit with communication resources for those with IDD.

The resources explain in plain language how the disabled and their caregivers can protect themselves from the virus.

It focuses on five topics, getting a vaccine, wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and getting a coronavirus test.

The toolkit also has tips for caregivers on how to ease their loved one’s worries about the virus.

For more information on the new resources, visit the CDC’s main website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
UPDATE: International fraternity responds after WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity
Adrian Horne is wanted for murder by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for Wilson County double murder
Salon 300 honors employee who was killed.
Salon 300 in Greenville honors employee who was killed
Crews work Monday to clean up around 3,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from an overturned...
UPDATE: Fuel tanker driver killed along Highway 70 identified
Vidant Health Medical Center
Vidant Health officials say staff stretched thin by rising COVID cases, frustrated by lack of vaccinations

Latest News

Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
Pamlico County schools now requiring masks
Governor Roy Cooper visits a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Nashville, North Carolina.
Governor Cooper tours drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site in Nash County