CDC launches COVID-19 resources to help people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) learn more about COVID-19.

The CDC launched a COVID-19 toolkit with communication resources for those with IDD.

The resources explain in plain language how the disabled and their caregivers can protect themselves from the virus.

It focuses on five topics, getting a vaccine, wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and getting a coronavirus test.

The toolkit also has tips for caregivers on how to ease their loved one’s worries about the virus.

For more information on the new resources, visit the CDC’s main website.

