Carteret County man wins $163,583 Cash 5 jackpot

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man has won more than $100,000 after trying his luck with a set of five favorite numbers on the Carolina Cash 5.

William Walston of Atlantic Beach bought his winning ticket at Jim Dandy on U.S. 70 in Morehead City.

Walston claimed his winnings Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and after required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $115,738.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday jackpot is $173,000.

