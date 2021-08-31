WITN investigates racist social media post surrounding ECU fraternity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A racist post that has been shared on social media over the past few days surrounding an ECU fraternity has upset many people.

The post was sent to us by several WITN viewers, so we looked into it.

It says “theta chi rush party. PNMs (potential new members) and girls only. No blacks. Girls 5$ @door. Call or text” and it includes a fraternity member’s name and number for an invitation.

On Sunday, the fraternity posted a statement on their Instagram page reading:

“As seen recently we are anonymously being associated with inappropriate and blasphemous behavior posted within the social app ‘Yik Yak’ but to clarify we fully uphold and respect our principal diversity and do not condone any action supporting hate.”

WITN’s Justin Lundy stopped by the Theta Chi house but was asked to leave the property.

We also reached out to ECU News Services who provided this statement:

“In regards to the social media post in question, ECU has informed the appropriate campus offices and is responding in accordance with university policies. We remain committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive community for all.”

WITN can’t confirm who made the post.

Unfortunately, it is so easy to create fake accounts and fake posts today. The fraternity member’s name and number featured in the post are readily available on other platforms.

This is an important reminder to check what you’re looking at on social media before you share it.

WITN will continue to follow this story as ECU does its investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.