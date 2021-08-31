Vidant Health officials say staff stretched thin by rising COVID cases, frustrated by lack of vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health doctors are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients and some of the numbers are being compared to what we saw in April, 2020.

During a press conference, critical care physician, Dr. Ogugua Obi, revealed that most of the patients being treated are unvaccinated. She believes if more people don’t get vaccinated, hospitals could reach a breaking point.

“We have the staff members to take care of the patients that we have, but our staff members are stretched thin,” Obi said. “If this trajectory continues we’re afraid that we’ll get to the point where the staff that we have won’t be able to take care of the influx of patients that are coming into the hospital.”

Latest COVID hospitalization numbers at Vidant (Vidant Health)

According to Vidant Health, 55 young adults (age 25-49) are being treated for COVID-19 as of Aug. 29. 54 of the patients are unvaccinated. That age group is now the majority of those being admitted into the hospital.

Respiratory therapist, David Ivey, recently began assisting patients infected by the virus. He’s surprised most the people he treats are around his age.

There’s people in their twenties healthy as a whistle prior to that (infection),” Ivey said. “But a majority of them have been unvaccinated.”

As an influx of COVID patients is being treated, Dr. Leigh Patterson is asking the community to reach out to their physician before going to any regional hospital.

Dr. Patterson goes on to ask the surrounding community to continue wearing a face mask, socially distance, and get the vaccine if they haven’t already.

