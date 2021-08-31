UPDATE: Fuel tanker driver killed along Highway 70 identified

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials have released the name of the fuel tanker driver who was killed along Highway 70 Sunday night.

Highway Patrol say Michael Blydenburgh, 59, of Selma was killed when his fuel tanker overturned Sunday night. Blydenburgh worked for Reliable Tankline LLC.

Carteret County Emergency Services reported about 3,000 gallons of gasoline spilled in ditches along the wreck site.

Previous Story: Fire marshal: Estimated 3,000 gallons of gas spills along Highway 70

