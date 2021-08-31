Salon 300 in Greenville honors employee who was killed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Greenville business is remembering an employee who police say was recently murdered.

Salon 300 in Greenville has set up a memorial for 24-year-old Ariana Hagen who was found unresponsive back on August 15th.

Police recently charged her boyfriend with murder in connection to her death.

Salon 300 owner Chuck Clodefelter says Hagen worked at the salon for over five years and was well respected by other stylists and her clients.

He says she was a true professional and will be missed dearly. “The biggest thing with Ari was she was willing to help any of the new people, hairstylists that were here and she was very loyal to her customers and did a professional job. She was a very professional person.”

Dozens of flowers line the entranceway to the station Hagen rented at the studio.

